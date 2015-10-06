3000 refugees cross the Greek – Macedonian (FYROM) border every day. It is the biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Buses from Athens leave the refugees at Idomeni, a village close to the border. From there they approach the border on foot, where the Greek police and UNHCR are waiting to organize them into groups. After discussions with the Macedonian police, groups of about 30 or 50 are allowed to cross the border to Macedonia. Then the Macedonian border police separate people into large groups and every few hours they are led to trains where they board after buying a 10 Euro ticket. It takes about four hours for the train to reach the next border crossing on their journey, into Serbia.

Kostis Ntantamis

http://www.kostisntantamis.com