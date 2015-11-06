In Keratsini, a poor suburb of Athens deeply affected by the crisis and the violence of the far-right party Golden Dawn, young Egyptian sailors survive by selling fish on the sly to the penniless locals. Torn between home sickness, xenophobia and the hope of a better future, the feeling of exile and insecurity is constant.

Moughtareb tells the story of three of them, one year after a violent attack against the first Egyptian fish monger of the neighbourhood and father of one of the protagonists. Interweaving photographs, video and recorded testimonies, this multimedia piece creates an intimate encounter with their daily life and thoughts.

This story is the result of a cross-disciplinary collaboration between a photographer (Stephanos Mangriotis) and an anthropologist (Lucile Gruntz) working on migration issues.

Stephanos Mangriotis

www.stephanosmangriotis.com



