Since the start of the Syrian conflict in March 2011, an increasing number of refugees from Syria have sought asylum in Turkey. An escalation in fighting from 2012 onwards has created a dire humanitarian situation for millions of Syrians. From the outset of the war Turkey has had an open-door policy to refugees. According to a survey by AFAD during June-July 2013, some 200,386 Syrian refugees had found their way there, dispersed in some 20 camps. Additionally it is believed that there are a further 350,000 Syrians living outside of the camps, refugees from the fighting, in various cities of Turkey.

On 1 June 2014, the UN refugee agency put the number of displaced Syrians in Turkey at 765,000 whilst the Turkish deputy prime minister has stated that the number of Syrians in neighboring Turkey has surpassed 1 million.

This is the story of just a handful of those Syrian. These are the refugees who have been succeesful in fleeing Syria, who have saved their lives, and the lives of the children they managed to bring out with the, from the bloody and brutal violence that goes on day after day back home. The popular uprising against Bashar al-Assad, started more than three years ago yet in Syria, and outside of the country now too, the struggle continues unabated.

My photographs document life for Syrian refugees living outside of the camps in Istanbul. Whilst my photos are few in comparison to the overwhelming numbers of displaced people living in Istanbul and Turkey, their stories are shared by many of their compatriots who seek similar sanctuary whilst they wait to see if they will ever be able to go home safely.

Turjoy Chowdhury

www.turjoychowdhury.wordpress.com

A free Syrian school named